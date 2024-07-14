Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $372.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $370.32.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $339.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $129.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $337.90 and a 200-day moving average of $336.52. Stryker has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,820,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $569,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

