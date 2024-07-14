Sui Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.99 Billion (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. In the last seven days, Sui has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Sui coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001322 BTC on popular exchanges. Sui has a total market cap of $1.99 billion and approximately $128.71 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,512,208,504 coins. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,512,208,503.6838884 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.78449167 USD and is up 5.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 273 active market(s) with $83,254,373.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

