Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Down 37.6% in June

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2024

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMYGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the June 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sumitomo Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SSUMY traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 17,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37. Sumitomo has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $28.90.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMYGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sumitomo will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.