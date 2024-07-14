Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Down 37.6% in June

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the June 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sumitomo Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SSUMY traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 17,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37. Sumitomo has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $28.90.

Get Sumitomo alerts:

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sumitomo will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Company Profile

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.