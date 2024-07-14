Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Lowered to Hold at Nomura Securities

Nomura Securities cut shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nomura downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $994.15.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $909.96 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $226.59 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $848.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $785.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,542 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,768 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $1,325,466,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $95,211,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,771,000 after acquiring an additional 14,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.