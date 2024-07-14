Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Superdry Stock Performance
Superdry stock remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24. Superdry has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.93.
Superdry Company Profile
