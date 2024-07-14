Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.00

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.00 and traded as high as C$7.17. Surge Energy shares last traded at C$7.03, with a volume of 228,684 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 target price on Surge Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.58.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$707.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$158.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$158.95 million. Surge Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surge Energy Inc. will post 0.7599558 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

