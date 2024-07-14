Susquehanna Cuts Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target to $13.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.55.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $10.25 on Thursday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 2.19.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,191,187.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,194,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,807,000 after buying an additional 18,495,822 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,911,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,872,000. Webs Creek Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $24,116,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 115.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,665,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

