Susquehanna Cuts RPC (NYSE:RES) Price Target to $6.50

RPC (NYSE:RES – Free Report) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on RPC from $6.75 to $5.25 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

RPC Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. RPC has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.59.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.33 million. RPC had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RPC will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

RPC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. RPC’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Institutional Trading of RPC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RPC by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,277,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RPC by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,684,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,221,000 after acquiring an additional 579,638 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter worth about $1,855,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 761,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 222,888 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in RPC by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 777,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 188,377 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

