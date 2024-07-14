Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 101,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of First Industrial Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,559,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 788.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,245,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,286 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,551,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,728,000 after acquiring an additional 869,676 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,633,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,013,000 after acquiring an additional 541,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,335,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

Shares of FR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.72. 753,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,653. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

