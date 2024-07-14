Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Permian Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,315,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,088,000 after buying an additional 19,847,358 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $353,683,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,158,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,701,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OnyxPoint Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,159,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PR. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Permian Resources stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.32. 6,521,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,124,631. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.63. Permian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $18.28.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. Equities analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

