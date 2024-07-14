Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 49,102 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $13,844,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.4 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,543,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,319. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.20. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $182.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.11.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

