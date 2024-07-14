Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 520,293 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 520,293 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $41,499,000. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.9% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Global Investors LLP raised its position in CVS Health by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 7,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 341,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,262,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 28,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $804,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 135,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $59.00. 8,220,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,625,752. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average of $68.82. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

Get Our Latest Report on CVS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.