Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Snap-on by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 891,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Snap-on by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Snap-on by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 674,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,451,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total transaction of $2,236,443.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.00.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SNA traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.63. 302,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.92. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $249.84 and a 12 month high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

