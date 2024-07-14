Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys New Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 101,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,896,000. Dollar General accounts for 0.7% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in Dollar General by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 588,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,914,000 after purchasing an additional 33,051 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Dollar General by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 328,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 39,052 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.42. 1,728,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,411. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $173.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.89.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.