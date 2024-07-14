Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys Shares of 24,821 Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Vital Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTLE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,121,000 after buying an additional 114,629 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,445,000 after buying an additional 71,166 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 253,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after buying an additional 30,960 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,042,000 after buying an additional 64,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 180,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after buying an additional 69,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VTLE shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.30.

NYSE VTLE traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $44.64. The company had a trading volume of 526,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 3.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average is $47.79. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $62.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $482.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.97 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

