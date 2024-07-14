Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys Shares of 28,561 ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALE shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

ALLETE Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ALE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,924. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.80. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $65.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day moving average is $60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $403.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 67.79%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Further Reading

