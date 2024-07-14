Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys Shares of 492,110 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 492,110 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $22,317,000. General Motors accounts for about 1.0% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,460,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,681 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $726,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,689 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $602,280,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,731,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $493,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $49.01. 16,289,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,361,116. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $49.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.19. The company has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GM. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.96.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

