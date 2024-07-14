Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys Shares of 6,730 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 64,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,254,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $981,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 664.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 47,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.45. The stock had a trading volume of 336,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.20. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.99 and a fifty-two week high of $210.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

