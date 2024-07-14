Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $1.55 Million in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of ARMOUR Residential REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 454.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 65.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARR traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.14. 2,329,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,656. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.19.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $141.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.62%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -399.99%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

