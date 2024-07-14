Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $1.77 Million in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 127,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of Elme Communities as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Elme Communities by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elme Communities by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elme Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Elme Communities Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ELME traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $15.82. 667,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 0.89. Elme Communities has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -118.03%.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Featured Stories

