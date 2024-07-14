Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $2.19 Million in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,071 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXP traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.46. The company had a trading volume of 460,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,588. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.03 and a 52 week high of $276.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.10.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 21.14%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.75.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

