Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $5.19 Million in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,193,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Avis Budget Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 16,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,069,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

CAR stock traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.43. The stock had a trading volume of 636,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,528. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.21. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $244.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.56). Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 480.48% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.14.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

