Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $6.80 Million in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 544,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,797,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Equitrans Midstream as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETRN shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

Shares of ETRN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.99. 3,106,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,461,851. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 2.01. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $364.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

