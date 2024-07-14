Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $12.10 Million Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 114,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,096,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Entergy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,408,582,000 after buying an additional 104,803 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,901,000 after buying an additional 796,316 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Entergy by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,115,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,254,000 after buying an additional 706,059 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,904,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,950,000 after buying an additional 258,806 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Entergy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,247,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,429,000 after buying an additional 214,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Entergy Price Performance

Entergy stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $114.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.68.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.