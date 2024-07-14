Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 159,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Essential Utilities as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 94.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 39,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,168,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,698,000 after purchasing an additional 99,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 1.1 %

WTRG stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.43. 1,601,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,869. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $612.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.44 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.