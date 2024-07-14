Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 137,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,104,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,364,000 after purchasing an additional 112,274 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.33.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

NYSE FNV traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $129.11. 383,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,041. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.28. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $149.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -57.83%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.