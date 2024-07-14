Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 137,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,104,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,364,000 after purchasing an additional 112,274 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.33.
Franco-Nevada Price Performance
NYSE FNV traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $129.11. 383,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,041. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.28. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $149.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.74.
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -57.83%.
Franco-Nevada Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
Featured Articles
