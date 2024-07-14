Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,677 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,783,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,265,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 5,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,577,268,000 after purchasing an additional 69,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $554.52. The company had a trading volume of 419,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,862. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $389.90 and a 1-year high of $626.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $563.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $560.36.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MLM. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.00.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

