Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 86,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3,554.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,601 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $31,503,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,810,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 235.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,756,000 after purchasing an additional 145,198 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,169,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,354,000 after buying an additional 103,909 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.85. The stock had a trading volume of 892,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,003. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.44. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.18 and a fifty-two week high of $159.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.42%.

WHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

