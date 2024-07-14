Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 167,438 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 167,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,303,000. PepsiCo comprises about 1.4% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.38. 6,677,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,994,207. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.93 and its 200-day moving average is $169.98. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $192.38. The company has a market capitalization of $228.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.27.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

