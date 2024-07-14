Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $1.63 Million Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 28,590 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 637.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 936,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,523,000 after buying an additional 809,803 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter worth about $13,755,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,388,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,596,000 after acquiring an additional 246,154 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter worth about $3,814,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 208.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 74,912 shares in the last quarter.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Granite Construction from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Granite Construction news, SVP Bradley Jay Williams sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $45,907.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GVA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.18. 1,163,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.08 and a beta of 1.41. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $65.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.05.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $672.28 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.14%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.