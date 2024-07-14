Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $1.90 Million Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 205,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Comstock Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 428.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 2,161.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRK shares. Capital One Financial lowered Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Comstock Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Comstock Resources stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $10.72. 2,152,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,501. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $335.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.97 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 4.27%. Comstock Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

