Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $2.04 Million Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,521 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 21,008 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $758,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,148,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Pegasystems Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Pegasystems stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $59.77. 329,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,493. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.89 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.93. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $330.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.70 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 5.32%. Analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sharon T. Rowlands purchased 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.63 per share, with a total value of $504,218.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,966.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sharon T. Rowlands purchased 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.63 per share, with a total value of $504,218.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,966.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $608,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,504,779.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,504 shares of company stock worth $999,794 in the last 90 days. 50.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems Profile

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.