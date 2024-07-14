Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $2.43 Million Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 162,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 164,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 26,878 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the first quarter valued at about $623,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial Stock Performance

NYSE BFH traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.45. 748,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,512. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.19). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BFH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Bread Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bread Financial

Bread Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.