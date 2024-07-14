Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. Buys Shares of 168,864 Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 168,864 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,091,000. Logitech International accounts for 6.0% of Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. owned 0.11% of Logitech International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 764.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Logitech International by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 529.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Charles D. Boynton purchased 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.27 per share, with a total value of $99,555.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,225 shares in the company, valued at $99,555.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOGI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Logitech International Price Performance

Logitech International stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.78. The stock had a trading volume of 324,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,472. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.23. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $102.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.85 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 14.24%. Research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Featured Articles

