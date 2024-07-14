Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. Has $4.43 Million Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 285.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,403 shares during the period. HSBC accounts for approximately 1.8% of Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 40.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.78. 1,089,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,231. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 34.14%.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $789.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

