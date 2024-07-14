Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. Sells 260,031 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260,031 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 61,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Telefónica by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 128,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,429 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEF has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, New Street Research cut Telefónica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telefónica has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Price Performance

Telefónica stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.41. 1,242,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,009. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.1628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -143.75%.

About Telefónica

(Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.