Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. Takes $518,000 Position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLUT. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $102,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLUT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,464.10.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 1.8 %

FLUT traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,322,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,856. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.35 and a 200 day moving average of $171.51.

Flutter Entertainment Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

