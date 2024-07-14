Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC cut its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,959 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Vericel by 86.1% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VCEL. TD Cowen began coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

NASDAQ:VCEL traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.50. The stock had a trading volume of 278,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,537. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.32.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $772,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,752 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vericel news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 1,474 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $67,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 487 shares in the company, valued at $22,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $772,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,791 shares of company stock worth $1,949,394 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

