Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 61.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,306 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 277,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on FYBR shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

NASDAQ FYBR traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $27.28. 1,296,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,905. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

