Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,444 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46,370 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,491,149,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Workday by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,988,549,000 after buying an additional 437,215 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,994,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 22,896.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 241,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,530,000 after acquiring an additional 239,952 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 393,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,679,000 after acquiring an additional 206,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $11,922,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,407,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 468,672 shares of company stock valued at $103,096,914 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.02. 1,687,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,431. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.01 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The company has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.44.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

