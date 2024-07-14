Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,448 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 318.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,145,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 3,636.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 80,030 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.26.

Get Our Latest Report on UAL

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of UAL stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $44.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,991,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,753,527. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average is $46.53.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.