Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Has $801,000 Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,967 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPRT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 298.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 48,231 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 136,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 409.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 241,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 193,979 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 281,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 94,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 206.7% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,704,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $356,317.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,030,472.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,704,558.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,775 shares of company stock worth $1,641,734. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.28. 1,135,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,723. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on EPRT shares. Citigroup raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.50 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Stories

