Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Has $854,000 Stock Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,674 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,328,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $8,143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,516,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,622,000 after purchasing an additional 220,049 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 507,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 151,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE GTY traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.86. 319,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,251. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.90. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.27). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $48.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GTY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

About Getty Realty

