Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,642 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $17,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HES. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Hess by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 129,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Hess by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Hess by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth $237,100,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth $1,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HES. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.17.

Hess Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HES traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.38. 1,206,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.04. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $131.61 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

