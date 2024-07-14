Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC reduced its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,762 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $42,106,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,222,000 after acquiring an additional 216,525 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 358,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,759,000 after acquiring an additional 177,030 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 330,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,364,000 after purchasing an additional 96,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,803,000 after purchasing an additional 65,137 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWX Technologies stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.43. The company had a trading volume of 440,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,627. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.91 and a 1 year high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

BWXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

