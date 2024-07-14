Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lowered its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 95,061 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of NeoGenomics worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,643,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,033,000 after buying an additional 1,397,397 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,926,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,535,000 after purchasing an additional 897,843 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 77.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,051,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 460,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,046,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 41,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.

NASDAQ:NEO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.79. 973,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,053. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $21.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $156.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.82 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

