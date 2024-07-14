Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,872 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $21,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 9.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 223,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,856,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 110.7% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 41,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 21,555 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 663,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,005,000 after purchasing an additional 35,190 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 279,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,958.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,357,740 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.59. 10,190,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,277,736. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.35. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. B. Riley upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.24.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

