Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,522 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Bruker worth $10,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 16.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Bruker by 12.5% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Bruker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 81,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bruker in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Bruker stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,131. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

