Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,098 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

Shares of FUN traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.94. 1,575,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,763. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.07). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FUN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FUN

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.