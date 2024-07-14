Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 136,632 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ELS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.85.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ELS traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $66.68. 1,059,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,963. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.02. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.37%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

